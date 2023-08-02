CMRL floats tender for feasibility study of 1st inter-state Hosur-Boomasandra project

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has floated tenders for the preparation of feasibility study for the first inter-state Metro project in country. The project is to connect Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Boomasandra in Karnataka.

According to informed sources, the proposal of connecting Tamil Nadu and Bangalore industrial corridor in Karnataka through a metro rail will be the first of its kind initiative. The length of the line will be 20.5 km.

The project has been in discussion for more than six months and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has now given its approval to conduct the feasibility study. It is likely that the study will be solely done by CMRL and the next stage of the works will commence only based on the findings of the study.