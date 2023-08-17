CMC begins typhoid vax trials

VELLORE: The Community Health and Development(CHAD) unit of the CMC Hospital in Vellore has embarked on an ambitious programme to reduce town’s high typhoid burden apart from contributing to the nation’s immunisation programme through an impact study.

Sources said that the research findings would enable the union government to improve its immunisation programme. “We plan to use a special Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV), which is more effective than older drugs,” the study’s principal investigator Dr Jacob John said. He noted that the vaccine contains a carbohydrate covering from the bacteria that has been mixed with a protein to make it more effective. It is currently being used in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

John also added that the NTAGI and State’s health and family welfare department have cleared the scheme. “The study will be conducted with a sample of 72,000,” John said.

“From June 7, we have served 13,000 doses and plan to give at least 36,000 doses before Sept end,” he added. “A single dose of TCV costs more than Rs 1,600 in the open market, making it unaffordable to the poor.

The scheme will continue for 3 years and will be implemented through 6 urban PHC in Vellore.