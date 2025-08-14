CM to fulfil cleanliness workers’ demands soon: TNCWWB head

BUREAU: The protest by cleanliness workers in Chennai is gaining support from several quarters. Expressing concerns over their protest going on for the past 12 days, Thippampatti V Aruchami, chairman, Tamil Nadu Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB), said, “The demands of the protesting cleanliness workers in Chennai have been heard and drafted as a petition and it would be submitted to the Chief Minister who would soon fulfil their demands.”

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting on the welfare board in Tiruchy, he added: “HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu and Mayor R Priya had held three rounds of talks with the workers but there was no conclusion. I met the protesters and heard their demands and drafted them as a petition, which will be submitted to the CM.”

He pointed out that the main demand from the cleanliness workers was on wage revision. “We’ll take this to the notice of the CM and initiate steps to fulfil the demand. We’re sure that the CM will take steps to regularise their employment,” Aruchami said.

Earlier, Aruchami had distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 19.83 lakh to beneficiaries after a review meeting of the board. Vice chairman S Kanimozhi Padmanaban, Tiruchy District Collector V Saravanan and others were present.

“The welfare board was established in 2007 by the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The board was inactive during the AIADMK government thereafter. But after coming to power in 2021, CM Stalin revived the board and allocated Rs 45 crore, of which Rs 4.37 crore has been spent. The remaining Rs 40 crore would be spent only for the welfare of the cleanliness workers. The Chief Minister is very particular in spending the amount for the welfare of the members and the education of their children,” he explained.

Stating that the board had the initial membership of 20,000 which has been increased to 3.20 lakh currently. “The CM has told us to ensure at least 10 lakh members are on the board. With the inclusion of the cleanliness workers employed in private firms, 10 lakh membership is possible at least by February 2026 and thereafter. The state would be divided into six regions for which the works have already commenced,” Aruchami said.