CM Stalin's visit to Tiruchy will officially sound DMK’s poll bugle: Minister Nehru

TIRUCHY: The arrival of Chief Minister MK Stalin in the City on May 8 and 9 will officially begin the ruling party DMK's 2026 poll campaign from Tiruchy, which is considered auspicious.

State minister KN Nehru is making all the arrangements to sound the poll bugle from the central part of the State.

Speaking among the party functionaries in Tiruchy, Nehru said the Chief Minister has sent two ministers to Tiruchy district and released a whopping Rs 30,000 crore for the district's developmental works. He is interested in releasing more funds whenever we demand.

Stating that the DMK scored 100 per cent in the district in the previous election, the minister said the cadre should work dedicatedly to repeating the stupendous result. He urged the cadre to take the welfare schemes to the people and not leave a single person without awareness of the same.

The minister added that the integrated bus terminus at Panjapur would become another face of Tiruchy. In addition to the truck terminal and omnibus stand, an IT park would be established adjacent to the IBT.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the DMK would certainly win and form a government in the upcoming Assembly polls, and Tiruchy would see massive development in the upcoming five years.

“The works for the Assembly polls 2026 would kick start from Tiruchy when the Chief Minister is visiting the city on May 8 and 9, and every cadre must ensure victory for the candidates chosen by the party leadership,” he said.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and others participated in the meeting. Earlier, the minister inspected the IBT with the district Collector, M Pradeep Kumar.