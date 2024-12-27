CM Stalin’s visit to Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari called off

CHENNAI: With the State declaring a seven-day mourning period to mark respect for former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the government said on Friday that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s scheduled three-day visit to Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari stands cancelled.

The Chief Minister was slated to embark on the visit to inaugurate various government schemes and programmes in the two districts.

One of the important events among them was the three-day silver jubilee programme of the Thiruvalluvar statue and the inauguration of the glass bridge from the statue to Vivekananda Rock, which was scheduled to take place in Kanniyakumari on December 31. The event was organised to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the installation of the Thiruvalluvar statue.

However, in light of the State mourning, all government programmes, including the inaugural events, have been put on hold.

The State government called off all the events as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away late on Thursday. The seven-day mourning period will be observed across the State, during which the national flag will fly half-mast.