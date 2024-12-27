CM Stalin’s visit to Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari called off amid state mourning for former PM Manmohan Singh

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced the cancellation of Chief Minister M K Stalin's scheduled 3-day visit to Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, owing to a 7-day state mourning period declared in respect of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Chief Minister was slated to embark on the visit to inaugurate various government schemes and programs in the two districts.

However, in light of the state mourning, all government programs, including the inaugural events, have been put on hold.

One of the significant events that have been cancelled is the silver jubilee program and the glass bridge inauguration ceremony, scheduled to take place in Kanniyakumari on December 31.

The event was organised to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the installation of the Thiruvalluvar statue.

The state government's decision to call off the events is a mark of respect to the former prime minister, who passed away late Thursday.

The 7-day mourning period will be observed across the state, with the national flag flying at half-mast during this period.