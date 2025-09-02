CM Stalin’s trip secures Rs 7,020 cr investments from Germany, 15,320 jobs

CHENNAI: Winding up the Germany leg of his Europe tour, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he signed 26 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,020 crore, which would generate 15,320 jobs in Tamil Nadu.

At the "TN Rising Germany Investment Conclave" in Düsseldorf, 23 MoUs worth Rs 3,819 crore were finalised, covering renewable energy, automotive components, industrial equipment, advanced R&D, and skill development. These agreements are expected to generate 9,070 jobs.

With this, the overall investment tally from Germany has reached Rs 7,020 crore, he said.

Key commitments announced at the conclave include Vensys Energy (Rs 1,068 crore investment; 5,238 jobs), BASF (Rs 300 crore; 100 jobs), Bella Premier Happy Hygiene (Rs 300 crore; 200 jobs), Herrenknecht India (Rs 250 crore; 400 jobs), Puls (Rs 200 crore; 500 jobs), Witzenmann India (Rs 200 crore; 450 jobs), and MASH Energy (Rs 200 crore; 200 jobs).

Bella Hygiene will expand its sanitary and medical products facility in Dindigul, while Witzenmann Group will scale up its automotive and industrial applications unit. BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions will expand its Chengalpattu facility, focusing on catalysts and battery materials. Vensys Energy will establish a wind components facility, and Herrenknecht will expand its Chennai operations for tunnel boring machines.

Stalin also held discussions with BMW Group executives, who reaffirmed their interest in Tamil Nadu's electric vehicle ecosystem.

In addition, an MoU was signed with Germany's Next Mittelstand to introduce the dual vocational training model, starting with 120 students and scaling to 20,000 over the next decade.

Stalin will next travel to the United Kingdom for investor meetings, academic collaborations, and diaspora engagements.