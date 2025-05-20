CM Stalin's silence on officials, politician nexus in Tasmac ‘scam’ disturbing: BJP

CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged serious irregularities in the State-run Tasmac liquor vending corporation, questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin's silence on the matter.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, said the controversy surrounding Tasmac has exposed 'a troubling nexus of influence peddling' allegedly involving Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Chief Minister Stalin's silence speaks volumes. The torn documents reportedly found near the residence of the Tasmac managing director point to a deeper scandal. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve to know who is behind this and what role political figures may have played," Reddy said in a statement.

He demanded that the State government initiate swift legal proceedings against those implicated and cooperate fully with the Enforcement Directorate, calling on the DMK to refrain from politicising the investigation.

"The State has a duty to uphold justice, not obstruct it by casting aspersions on the ED, a constitutionally autonomous agency," he added.

Sudhakar Reddy cited reports of WhatsApp chat screenshots allegedly exchanged between the Tasmac MD and a close associate of Udhayanidhi Stalin, suggesting undue influence over liquor procurement and auction procedures.

"What authority does a private individual, claiming proximity to the Deputy Chief Minister, have to issue directives to a senior government official? Are transparent auctions being sabotaged to protect the interests of DMK functionaries?" he asked.

The BJP leader further alleged that Udhayanidhi Stalin's growing influence has reduced government officials to mere subordinates.

"Has he become the de facto Chief Minister?" Reddy questioned.

The BJP has urged the State government to take immediate, decisive action to ensure transparency, uphold the rule of law, and restore public trust.