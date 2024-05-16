CM Stalin’s schemes making TN top state: Govt

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday claimed that Tamil Nadu was flourishing as the leading state in the country due to the various pioneering schemes implemented by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Listing out the range of benefits accrued by the various welfare schemes of the DMK regime led by Chief Minister Stalin, a release issued by the state government said that as many as 1.70 crore people benefitted from the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme which ensures doorstep delivery of health care to the needy people in the state.

Pointing out that about Rs 200 crore was allocated for establishing skill labs and train students of 100 arts and science and engineering colleges under CM’s pet Naan Muthalvan Scheme, the release said that the government allocated Rs 13,720 crore for distributing Rs 1,000 each monthly honorarium to 1.15 crore eligible homemakers in the state.

Noting that about 2.67 lakh girl college students receive Rs 1,000 each under the Puthumai Penn Scheme which intends to promote higher education among girls who studied from Classes 6 to 12 in government schools, the government release said that about Rs 6 crore was allocated by the state to fund the centres in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai training 1,000 persons for six months to crack Short Service Commission, railway and banks exams.

Also referring to the CM’s Village Roads Development Project under which 10,000 km long panchayat roads were developed at Rs 4,000 crore, the state said that TN was flourishing as the leading state due to the various pioneering schemes implemented by the CM.