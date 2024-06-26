CM Stalin's resolution on caste based census is politically motived: EPS

CHENNAI: Countering Chief Minister M K Stalin’s resolution, urging the union government to conduct caste based census, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that the CM, keeping the Vikravandi bypoll in mind, moved the resolution in a hurried manner for electoral gain.

However, the AIADMK regime had taken a measure to conduct caste based data and formed a panel that was headed by a retired High Court Judge.

The DMK regime derailed it by not giving adequate time for the panel to accomplish its task.

“The CM moved the resolution in a hurried manner, insisting the Centre conduct a caste based census. It is acting and it is being done to garner the votes of Vanniyar community people in Vikravandi by election,” he told reporters outside the assembly and noted Vanniyars are the dominant community in Vikravandi assembly segment.

Showing a copy of the government order, Palaniswami said the AIADMK regime had passed an order on December 21, 2020 to take up caste based census and commenced preliminary works for the same.

A panel has been constituted under retired HC judge A Kulasekaran to travel across the state to collect data and submit a report within six months.

The change of government derailed the efforts as the present dispensation did not extend the time frame the panel to complete their task.

“We issued the order following representation from various communities and did all preliminary works. But the DMK regime undid the efforts by not extending the period for the panel to complete their work,” he said.

The State government has full authority to conduct caste based census.

However, the government asked the Centre to do it. It is a diversionary tactic of the people’s issue, he added.