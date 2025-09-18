CM Stalin's political hatred for EPS masked as criticism, slams Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: Deputy Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar condemned Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin for what he called “unfair and harsh” criticism of Edappadi K Palaniswami at the ruling party’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’ in Karur. He said the Chief Minister’s remarks against the Leader of the Opposition stemmed from “political animosity”.

“The CM has been criticising LoP at every possible opportunity, including the floor of the Assembly. This clearly shows that he is constantly preoccupied with the AIADMK leader. It was evident once again in his party’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’,” Udhayakumar said in a video message. He also ridiculed the Chief Minister for mocking Palaniswami over his visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence, where he was seen leaving with his face covered with a handkerchief.

Udhayakumar said Stalin’s statement of EPS shifting AIADMK founding chief MG Ramachandran’s mantra of “Annaism” with that of “Adimaiism” (slavery) exposes how the present CM is preoccupied with the opposition leader.

“He is criticising the LoP wherever he goes, be it in Delhi, the State Assembly or even in people’s forums. This only reinforces the fact that the CM is always thinking about AIADMK leader Palaniswami,” Udhayakumar said.

He asserted that the relentless tirade would not deter Palaniswami from his sustained efforts to ensure the victory of the AIADMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly polls. “The people are waiting for the elections to give a massive victory to the AIADMK alliance,” he added.

The party, he said, would soon launch ‘Thinnai Piracharam’ across all 82 district units to reach out to the people and expose the DMK government’s alleged wrongdoings and anti-people policies.