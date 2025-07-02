CM Stalin's pet project Naan Mudhalvan's score card: 41 lakh student beneficiaries in three years

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday claimed that around 41 lakh students have benefitted from the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme so far, securing job opportunities that placed them in higher positions.

Speaking at a function to mark the successful three-year journey of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, he stated that the project has created humongous opportunities for those who have been trained under the scheme.

“During the last three years, a total of 3,28,393 students have got placements in leading companies through the scheme,” he said, adding the scheme also helped the students to crack various competitive exams.

Pointing out that merely 27 students from the state were able to clear the 2021 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, Stalin said, “to bring a change, we started a competitive exam wing under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, through which Rs 7,500 each to 1,000 selected candidates per month”.

“This year, a total of 57 have cleared the UPSC exam,” he said, adding that of the total who have cracked the exam, 50 candidates claimed that they were trained under this scheme. Besides the UPSC exam, a total of 58 aspirants have also cleared the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and bank exams, said the chief minister.

Pointing out that as many as 81 students from the state participated in IndiaSkills 2024, the nation's biggest skill competition, in 61 disciplines, he said, “They won 40 medals, which includes six gold, eight silver, nine bronze and 17 special medals and took the State to third place.” The chief minister also announced that the free laptops will be distributed to college students this year.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Naan Mudhalvan platform launched in 2022 aims to provide access to college students to vital information on courses and relevant information about industry-specific skills.

The project enables the Tamil Nadu students to get trained in their chosen field of interest, helping them achieve their career goals.

At the time of launch, only engineering students were eligible for the scheme. However, in 2023-24, it was extended to polytechnics and ITIs, with a total number of students at 14.68 lakh across 2,085 institutions. In 2024-25, training was given to 13.17 lakh students across 2,020 institutions.

In collaboration with the experts from Microsoft, IBM, ORACLE, GOOGLE, CISCO, HCL, Infosys, AWS, Siemens, FANUC, Dassault, L&T, students from rural areas have been trained on big data, IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, industry 4.0, robotics and building information modelling.

As many as 3,28,393 students have been placed in Infosys, HCL Tech, LTI Mindtree, Valeo RDC Concrete, Tech Mahindra, ADP, Embed UR, HL Mando, FastenX, Adroit Tech, and Stellantis.