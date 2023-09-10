CM Stalin's participation in G20 event is "a proud moment for Tamil Nadu": State Health Minister

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday called Chief Minister M K Stalin's participation in the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and his interaction with the various heads of state a proud moment for Tamil Nadu.

"It is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu that the Chief Minister (MK Stalin) has participated in the G20 event and met various heads of state," The TN Health Minister told ANI.

Responding to the question on the African Union's induction into the G-20, the minister said that this should be appreciated, adding that it is the need of the hour that countries around the world should be united in tackling the challenges facing the entire humanity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the conclusion of the two-day-long G20 Summit on Sunday which saw the participation of heads of state of the grouping and heads of international organisations.

The G20 declaration was adopted on Saturday, the first day of the Summit. PM Modi also handed over the ceremonial gavel of the Group of 20 presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the G20 summit here. "I congratulate Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said minutes before the New Delhi G20 Summit concluded. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the G20 Summit at Bali in Indonesia and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The G20 leaders visited Rajghat on Sunday morning to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.