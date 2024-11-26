CM Stalin's 'jobless' jibe at Ramadoss over Adani-TNEB row kicks up storm

CHENNAI: In a bid to reject any links to the Adani bribery row, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has kicked up a storm calling PMK founder S Ramadoss ‘jobless.’

Seeking to downplay the opposition's criticism linking the TN government to the probe initiated by the US authorities against the Adani group, Stalin said that there was no need to respond to the statements made by Ramadoss. He was responding to questions raised by reporters after inaugurating the Vizhuthugal facility for the differently-abled at Kannagi Nagar in Chennai.

"He (Ramadoss) is jobless. So, he is issuing statements daily. We don't have to respond," Stalin said when reporters sought his reaction to the PMK leader demanding an explanation on State power utility Tangedco’s alleged ties with the Adani Group bribery allegation after the business tycoon's indictment in the US.

Stalin started by saying that the minister of the concerned department (Senthilbalaji, Electricity) had issued the necessary clarification and added the controversial remark when reporters probed him further.

Meanwhile, responding to reporters’ questions on the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament, Stalin said, "We conducted a meeting of MPs and adopted a resolution on the issues to be raised in the Parliament. They will speak accordingly."

The CM assured of the government's preparedness for a downpour in the State in the backdrop of the weather department forecasting heavy rains in some districts in the next few days. "We are prepared for any eventuality," he said.

Why panic, simply answer questions raised, says Anbumani

In a strongly worded rebuttal to CM Stalin, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the DMK chief is panicking over questions on Adani row and demanded an apology for insulting a senior leader.

"The chief minister is panicking when questioned about bribery allegations against Adani and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB). Ramadoss only asked about the meeting between Stalin and Gautam Adani. The image of Tamil Nadu is tarnished in the US. As a concerned citizen and a founder of a political party, Ramadoss sought an explanation from the government," Anbumani said in a statement.

Anbumani demanded the chief minister to apologise in public for his statement on Ramadoss. "Moreover, he should also explain the links between the Adani scandal and TNEB. An investigation should be ordered under a Madras High Court judge to probe the allegations," he added.

After decades of contributions, Ramadoss doesn’t deserve such ill-treatment, Anbumani said. "The Chief Minister (MK Stalin) literally abused my leader (PMK founder S Ramadoss), saying that he has no work and just giving statements. This is completely uncalled for by a CM of the State. My leader had asked a very valid question. It is the duty of the CM to respond to that and to also why Gautam Adani and his son met the CM at his home," Anbumani said.

In another statement, Anbumani requested the State government to name a new port in Cuddalore after freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal. "Tamil Nadu Maritime Board has decided to create a new port at Rs 2,000 crore near the old port. PMK has been demanding to name the Collector's office after Anjalai Ammal. The demand has not been fulfilled. The new port should be named after her and an announcement should be made," he urged.

In a separate statement, PMK president S Ramadoss said that several employees of cooperative societies have been posted over 100 km away from their homes. "Moreover, the salary of the employees is too low and they cannot afford to pay house rent," he said, and asked the government to review the order.