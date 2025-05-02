Begin typing your search...

    Dr B Ahilan, Dean, Fisheries College and Research Institute and Sathya, Deputy Collector (Training), Thoothukudi, graced the occasion.

    DTNEXT Bureau|2 May 2025 7:45 AM IST
    CM Stalin’s initiative: Students visit Fisheries College
    Representative image of students (File PTI Photo)

    MADURAI: As part of the Chief Minister MK Stalin’s noble initiative ‘Kalloori Kanavugal’, school students from Thoothukudi and nearby areas paid a visit to Fisheries College and Research Institute on Wednesday.

    Students had the opportunity to explore various facilities of the institute, including the museum, fish farm and laboratories, gaining practical exposure.

    V Gomathy and M Geetha, Assistant Professors, provided detailed insights into the academic programmes offered.

    The programme was coordinated by Dr G Arul Oli, Assistant Professor and Head (in-charge), Department of Fisheries Extension, Economics and Statistics. Totally, 110 students benefited from this programme, sources said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

