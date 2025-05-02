CM Stalin’s initiative: Students visit Fisheries College

MADURAI: As part of the Chief Minister MK Stalin’s noble initiative ‘Kalloori Kanavugal’, school students from Thoothukudi and nearby areas paid a visit to Fisheries College and Research Institute on Wednesday.

Dr B Ahilan, Dean, Fisheries College and Research Institute and Sathya, Deputy Collector (Training), Thoothukudi, graced the occasion.

Students had the opportunity to explore various facilities of the institute, including the museum, fish farm and laboratories, gaining practical exposure.

V Gomathy and M Geetha, Assistant Professors, provided detailed insights into the academic programmes offered.

The programme was coordinated by Dr G Arul Oli, Assistant Professor and Head (in-charge), Department of Fisheries Extension, Economics and Statistics. Totally, 110 students benefited from this programme, sources said.