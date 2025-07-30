CM Stalin’s hands-on approach will surprise ‘inefficient’ EPS: Minister Rajaa

CHENNAI: Hitting back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for his criticism of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s discharge of duties from the hospital, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Wednesday said that the hands-on leadership approach of Chief Minister Stalin would only be surprising to Palaniswami, who has never effectively engaged with the people during any crisis as chief minister.

Taking strong exception to the LoP’s criticism of the CM’s discharge of duties from the hospital, state industries minister Rajaa said that the Chief Minister discharged his duties without disruption from the hospital by summoning officials and reviewing the government functioning, verifying the progress of Ungaludan Stalin scheme and ascertaining the feedback of district collectors regarding their field visits, preparing the memorandum submitted to the prime Minister during his visit to Tamil Nadu and directly interacting with the people to gather feedback.

“In contrast, the current Leader of the Opposition, who oversaw the police firing and killing of 13 innocent people during the anti-Sterlite protests, later claimed, “I just saw it on TV; only then I got to know”. To such a person, who has never discharged his duties as a chief minister effectively , the hands-on approach of Chief Minister Stalin will no wonder be surprising,” remarked Rajaa.

“People who once wrote melodramatic stories like,“Amma (Jayalalithaa) ate idli, played with nurses, watched TV, ate kichdi, gave gifts to nurses, and gave intellectual advice to doctors,” — please demonstrate your low-level theatrics to the society!” said Rajaa, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Responding to the LoP’s critique on power tariff hike, the industries minister said that during the tenure of Jayalalithaa, she never subscribed to the Union Government’s “Uday Power Scheme.” But after her passing, it was EPS who signed the agreement and betrayed Tamil Nadu, a fact that is known even in the remotest villages. Yet today, he sheds crocodile tears saying “electricity tariffs have increased”, the minister added.

“If he’s going to speak so much about tariff hikes enforced by the state, why is Edappadi Palaniswami silent about the skyrocketing price of domestic LPG cylinders under the Union Government?” wondered Rajaa. Pointing out that the price of domestic LPG cylinders was Rs 414 in 2014 and ₹868.50 now, Rajaa said, “Is the Leader of the Opposition unaware of this? Or is he pretending as usual?”