CM Stalin’s good governance won him more women's base than that of MGR: TN Minister Nehru

MADURAI: Municipal Administration Minister for KN Nehru on Saturday asserted that Chief Minister MK Stalin has gained more women supporters than MGR because of the good governance delivered by his DMK regime.

What CM Stalin has achieved is far greater than what the founder of AIADMK was able to make, the minister said.

Meanwhile, he said that the BJP is in a shaky political alliance with the AIADMK and seems uncertain, that is why it is worried over DMK’s grand victory under the leadership of CM Stalin. Amit Shah visited the State thrice, and every time, he hinted that coalition rule would be delivered in the State. But on the other hand, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami remains non-committal. AIADMK cadre and BJP men are not interested in the alliance, he added.

Given the political situation, there is no competition for the DMK in the State Assembly polls next year, no matter what the opposition does, he said. The BJP’s fears of poll defeat have been exposed with the BJP’s attempt to fudge poll rolls in Bihar through SIR, he said.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments at a rally in Tirunelveli that the DMK would be uprooted in the 2026 elections, Nehru said that the BJP has been engaged in such attempts to pluck off its opposition parties over the past 15 years, adding that the BJP could do nothing in Tamil Nadu to date.

The DMK would emerge stronger and become even more committed to good governance with the kind of opposition built by the Home Minister with frequent visits, he added.