CM Stalin's delimitation panic diversionary, says BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s decision to convene an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the potential repercussions of delimiting parliamentary constituencies in the State, BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday accused the DMK chief of peddling “imaginary fears” and “stupid arguments” to divert attention from more pressing issues.

In a social media post, Annamalai contended that Stalin’s concerns about the delimitation process were nothing more than a smokescreen designed to deflect criticism from the DMK-led State government’s decision not to introduce a third language in government schools.

The BJP leader asserted that the people of the State had overwhelmingly rejected the DMK’s stance on the language issue, leaving Stalin with little option but to conjure up new fears to justify his party’s position.

“When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin knows that the entire state has rejected their argument on the third language for our children studying in TN government schools, similar to the schools run by TN CM’s family, he now wants to shift the narrative to his imaginary fear of TN losing out in the delimitation of seats,” he said.

Annamalai also questioned the rationale behind Stalin’s decision to convene an all-party meeting on the delimitation issue, pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already assured that any delimitation exercise would be carried out in a manner that would benefit all states, including those in the southern region.

“What a shame and downfall for the DMK. When our PM Modi had clearly stated that delimitation–if and when it happens–will be favourable to all, including the southern states, why this fear-mongering, Stalin?” he asked. “Imaginary fears and stupid arguments have, of late, become TN CM’s arsenal,” added Annamalai. Meanwhile, BJP leader SG Suryah termed CM Stalin a third-rate troll, over the issue.