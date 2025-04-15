CM Stalin’s big word on state autonomy today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to make a big announcement in the State Assembly on Tuesday regarding the rights and autonomy of the state.

Highly placed government sources disclosed to DT Next that Chief Minister Stalin would make a major announcement regarding the autonomy of the state and its linguistic rights during the Zero Hour in the House On Tuesday.

The announcement follows a statement Stalin had made in the state assembly late last month on the issue, mainly sustaining the two language policy. Speculation was rife back then that the announcement would be related to making Tamil compulsory in all the schools in the state, including Kendriya Vidyalaya’s, which has been a talking point of late due to non-availability of full-time Tamil teachers in the institutions.

Reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s commitment to the two-language policy and criticising the imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states in the garb of the trilingual policy by the union government, Stalin who also criticised the denial of funds by the Centre, announced in the assembly over a fortnight ago, that he would soon make an announcement in the house regarding this.