CM Stalin’s aid for cracker unit blast victim’s kin

CHENNAI: Condoling the death of a 37-year-old woman in a firecracker unit blast in Periyakumatti village in Cuddalore and the demise of a 17-year-old boy, who drowned in a lake in Parvathipuram in Cuddalore, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced solatium for their families.

M Latha Kumari, a native of Chinnakumatti village, was killed in a fire accident in a cracker unit on Sunday.

CM announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to her family. Devin Roger, son of Vincent Amalraj drowned when he went along with his friends to swim in a lake on Saturday. A solatium of Rs 3 lakh was announced to the boy.

CM Stalin shared his condolences to the family of the dead while extending the solatium.