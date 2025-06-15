Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin’s aid for cracker unit blast victim’s kin

    M Latha Kumari, a native of Chinnakumatti village, was killed in a fire accident in a cracker unit on Sunday.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Jun 2025 10:26 PM IST
    CM Stalin

    CHENNAI: Condoling the death of a 37-year-old woman in a firecracker unit blast in Periyakumatti village in Cuddalore and the demise of a 17-year-old boy, who drowned in a lake in Parvathipuram in Cuddalore, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced solatium for their families.

    CM announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to her family. Devin Roger, son of Vincent Amalraj drowned when he went along with his friends to swim in a lake on Saturday. A solatium of Rs 3 lakh was announced to the boy.

    CM Stalin shared his condolences to the family of the dead while extending the solatium.

    CM StalinFirecrackerCuddalore
    DTNEXT Bureau

