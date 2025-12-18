CM Stalin writes to PM Modi, highlights crisis in state's export sector after US tarrif hike

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, has written an urgent letter to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, highlighting a severe crisis in the state’s export economy due to recent U.S. trade policies.

The communication, expresses "deep sense of urgency and concern" over the punitive 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports. CM Stalin emphasized that these tariffs are causing "irreparable damage" and creating a "looming humanitarian challenge" for millions of workers in Tamil Nadu.

The letter details the disproportionate impact on Tamil Nadu, which serves as the bedrock of India’s labour-intensive export sectors. The state contributes:

· 28% of the nation’s textile and apparel exports, employing approximately 75 lakh (7.5 million) workers.

· 40% of India’s leather and footwear exports, supporting over 10 lakh (1 million) workers.

CM Stalin cited alarming data from ground zero. In Tiruppur, known as India’s knitwear capital, exporters have reported:

· A wipeout of Rs 15,000 crores in confirmed orders and nforced production cuts of up to 30% besides new orders are drying up at an "alarming rate."

· A combined daily revenue loss of Rs. 60 crores for exporters across the Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, and Karur districts, pushing many SMEs to the "brink of collapse."

A similarly "dismal scenario" is unfolding in the footwear clusters of Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupattur districts.

The Chief Minister warned of dire consequences beyond immediate financial strain. Profit margins are being squeezed, forcing exporters to offer deep discounts, eroding their long-term viability. The ripple effects are profound:

· Lakhs of jobs are in jeopardy, with sectors already witnessing layoffs and wage deferrals.

· International buyers are rapidly diverting orders to competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Cambodia, which currently have a tariff advantage.

· This shift threatens permanent damage, as "entrenched supply chains rarely revert back," posing "ominous long-term implications" for future employment, especially for women.

In his appeal to the Prime Minister, CM Stalin implored the Union Government to "prioritize resolution of this tariff issue through bilateral agreement at the earliest possible juncture." He stressed that a swift diplomatic resolution is critical not only to revive exporters but also to "reinforce India’s position as a reliable global manufacturing hub."

Expressing confidence in the Prime Minister’s commitment, the Chief Minister concluded by looking forward to an early resolution of the impasse.