CM Stalin writes to non-BJP CMs, seeks united legal front against Presidential reference

CHENNAI: In a decisive step to rally opposition-ruled states against what he termed an attempt to undermine the federal structure of the Constitution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to his counterparts in eight non-BJP states, including West Bengal, urging coordinated resistance to the Presidential reference made to the Supreme Court.

Stalin said President Droupadi Murmu, under the advice of the Union government, posed the Supreme Court 14 questions, under Article 143 of the Constitution on May 13, 2025.

In his letter, addressed to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Jharkhand, Punjab, and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, Stalin highlighted the implications of the Union Government's move to seek judicial opinion on a set of constitutional questions.

The reference, made on May 13, seeks to revisit principles laid down in the recent Supreme Court judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs. Governor of Tamil Nadu — a ruling hailed for reaffirming the limits of gubernatorial discretion in state legislative processes.

Calling the judgment a "historic victory" for the federal structure and legislative autonomy of states, Stalin pointed out that it unequivocally established that governors are bound by the aid and advice of the elected state cabinet.

"The verdict struck down practices such as indefinite delay of assent to Bills, arbitrary withholding of assent, and deliberate inaction on state legislation," he said.

"Though the reference does not explicitly cite the Tamil Nadu case, its intent is clearly to dilute the judicial pronouncements that protect state autonomy," Stalin warned, alleging that the BJP-led Union Government is using the President's advisory jurisdiction to mount a legal challenge to the verdict.

The DMK president accused the Centre of persistently using governors as instruments of obstruction in opposition-ruled states — from stalling legislation and interfering in appointments, to politicising university administration.

"It is imperative that all democratic forces come together to defend the Constitution's basic structure," Stalin stated, urging a united legal strategy before the Supreme Court to counter what he described as a dangerous precedent.

Stalin added by calling for immediate consultation and collaboration among regional parties and state governments "committed to constitutional federalism and democratic governance."