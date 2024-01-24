CM Stalin writes to MEA for fishermen’s release

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged the Union External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar to take necessary steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the release of arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen and convene a joint working group to sort out the long pending issues between Indian fishermen and the Lankan Navy to avoid the arrest of Indian fishermen.



Drawing the MEA's attention to the arrest of six fishermen from Ramanathapuram District by the Lankan Navy along with their fishing boats bearing Registration Numbers IND-TN-10-MM-769 and IND-TN-10-MM-750 on January 22, Stalin said, "I request you to take the necessary steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to convene the Joint Working Group to sort out the long pending issues between the Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy so that the arrests of innocent fishermen are avoided. I urge you to secure the early release of our fishermen and their boats from Sri Lankan custody."

Stating that there has been a disturbing trend of arrests involving Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities in the recent times, creating an alarming situation that demands immediate attention, the Tamil Nadu CM, in his letter to MEA Jaishankar, said, "These arrests not only undermine the traditional fishing rights of the Tamil community but also contribute to a climate of fear and uncertainty among the fishing population. The arrests jeopardise these rights, threatening the cultural and economic fabric of the Tamil fishing communities."

"In light of these concerns, there is a pressing need for diplomatic efforts to address the situation. A revival of the Joint Working Group between India and Sri Lanka focused on fisheries-related issues, could provide a constructive platform for dialogue," he reasoned.