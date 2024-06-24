CM Stalin writes to EAM to secure release of 37 fishers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take diplomatic steps to secure the release of 37 fishermen from the State arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and retrieve their fishing boats.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin referred to continuing loss of livelihood for fishermen due to ‘incidents of arrest and intimidation’ by Sri Lanka and said that on June 22, twenty-two fishermen from Rameswaram fishing harbour were apprehended by the island nation along with their three mechanised fishing boats.

“I request you to ensure the immediate release of the apprehended fishermen and their boats. I would also like to inform you that permission is yet to be granted for the salvage boats and crew to bring back the released boats from Sri Lanka. Similarly, the requests of various fishermen associations in Tamil Nadu to visit the fishermen jailed in Sri Lanka, to provide them with some consolation and certain basic needs, maybe proactively considered.”

The Chief Minister said he has been reiterating the need to ‘revitalise’ the Joint Working Group that was set up to address the issue.

“I therefore request you to take this up with the Sri Lankan authorities and also to work towards a lasting solution to this issue.”

This is the second letter written by him the External Affairs Minister in the last three days.