CM Stalin wishes Tejashwi Yadav on birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin wished Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on the latter's 36th birthday, on Sunday (November 9).

In a social media post, Stalin called Tejashwi as a brother and said that he has emerged as the driving force of a renewed Social Justice movement in Bihar, inspiring hope among millions.

"As Bihar stands on the brink of a new chapter under your leadership, we believe you will fulfil the aspirations for equality, education, employment and dignity. Wishing you strength, good health and the courage to continue this historic path," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, has been declared as the chief minister candidate for upcoming election on behalf of Grand Alliance, in which the Congress is a part of.