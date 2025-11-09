Begin typing your search...
CM Stalin wishes Revanth on birthday
Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted his Telangana counterpart, A Revanth Reddy, who turned 57 on Saturday.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted his Telangana counterpart, A Revanth Reddy, who turned 57 on Saturday. “Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Telangana Chief Minister Thiru @revanth_anumula garu. Wishing him happiness, good health and many more years of public service,”Stalin said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’
