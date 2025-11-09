CM Stalin wishes Revanth on birthday

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Nov 2025 9:28 AM IST
    MK Stalin greeted his Telangana counterpart, A Revanth Reddy (file) 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted his Telangana counterpart, A Revanth Reddy, who turned 57 on Saturday. “Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Telangana Chief Minister Thiru @revanth_anumula garu. Wishing him happiness, good health and many more years of public service,”Stalin said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’

    CM StalinRevanth Reddy
    DTNEXT Bureau

