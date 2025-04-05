CM Stalin will unveil Tiruchy IBT’s world-class facilities on May 9: Minister Nehru

TIRUCHY: Ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s inauguration of the Tiruchy Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) at Panjapur, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru inspected the completed facilities, checked ongoing works and told reporters that the CM would also distribute housing pattas to around 50,000 beneficiaries during the event.

Minister Nehru said that the IBT would handle over two lakh commuters a day and the facilities such as multi utility centre, 400 bus bays and parking facility for as many as 216 four-wheelers, 1,935 two-wheelers and 100 autorickshaws would be available.

In addition to the infrastructural facilities, wheelchairs for elderlies and differently-abled persons, passenger waiting room, feeding room, fire safety system, restrooms for bus crew, security room, police control room, drinking water facilities, 12 lifts and escalators, separate toilets are available in the IBT, the minister said.

“Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Tiruchy on May 8 and meet the party workers in the evening and on May 9. He will inaugurate the state-of-the-art IBT and distribute housing patta to around 50,000 beneficiaries and lay the foundation for the new integrated market adjacent to the IBT”, said the minister.

The Minister said commuters would have access to a world-class experience in the terminal, with all facilities, and purified drinking water would be available in the terminal around the clock.

The minister added that new Cauvery bridge construction works are being carried out on a fast-track mode, and it is scheduled to be inaugurated by the end of December this year.

District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner V Saravanan, Mayor Mu Anbalagan and others accompanied the minister.