CM Stalin 'wilfully neglected' Centre's contribution to SIPCOT housing facility: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai took a dig at the ruling DMK government over the inauguration of an industrial housing facility at Sipcot Industrial Park Vallam Vadagal in Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

Pointing out the central government's contribution to the industrial housing facility, Annamalai on Sunday said, "Built at an estimated cost of Rs. 707 crore, the 18,720-bed dormitory in Vallam-Vadagal has a component of a Central Government grant of Rs 37.44 Crore and a term loan of Rs 498 Crore from the State Bank of India.

"The Affordable Rented Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme under PMAY-U was launched in July 2020, and the housing project in Sriperumbudur and Chennai was among the five ARHC projects sanctioned to Tamil Nadu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2021," he stated in a post on social media platform X.

The former IPS officer also added that the BJP was certain that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin was aware of the Centre's contribution to the project but despite that "CM Stalin has wilfully neglected its mention to the people of Tamil Nadu, as always," he alleged.

Yesterday, Chief Minister MK Stalin had inaugurated the country’s first-of-its-kind mega industrial housing project, built by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), to house 18,720 women employees of Foxconn, a key supplier of Apple, on a room-sharing basis, at Sriperumbudur in the city. The project is spread over a 20-acre area and has been built with a total cost of around Rs 706 crore.