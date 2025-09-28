CM Stalin wants farmers turn globe-trotting exporters

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that the State government is determined to transform Tamil Nadu’s farmers into entrepreneurs and empower them to emerge as exporters, taking their produce to global markets.

Inaugurating the ‘Agri Business Festival 2025’ at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam here, Stalin said the initiative marks a significant step toward creating a progressive Tamil Nadu in agriculture. He lauded the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department, led by Minister MRK Panneerselvam, for organising the event, which he described as a dynamic platform for farmers to explore modern cultivation methods, agri-business opportunities, and export potential.

“Through exhibitions, workshops, and seminars, farmers can gain valuable insights into marketing strategies and global trade practices,” he said. “Our Dravidian model government’s vision is not just to increase production, but to improve the quality of life for every farmer.”

Highlighting the State’s robust achievements, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu now ranks first in crop productivity and continues to lead in maize, oilseeds, and sugarcane cultivation. “We have revived 47,000 acres of barren land, ensured the timely opening of the Mettur dam, and achieved a record 5.66 lakh hectares of paddy cultivation this year,” he added.

Reiterating his commitment, CM Stalin said, “We will continue to support farmers through financial aid, offering modern technology, and export facilitation. This Agri Business Festival will help farmers become confident entrepreneurs contributing to Tamil Nadu’s economic growth.”

He urged farmers, agri-students, and entrepreneurs to make full use of the opportunities offered at the festival. Ministers KN Nehru, TM Anbarasan and Govi Chezhiaan, MLAs and officials also attended the event.