CM Stalin visits special photo exhibition on Karunanidhi in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga visited a special photo exhibition honouring former Chief Minister Kalaignar M Karunanidhi on Sunday. The exhibition titled 'Kaalam Ullavarai Kalaignar' is being held at the Raja Annamalai Mandram in Chennai.

The exhibition which was inaugurated recently showcases photographs of important events from Karunanidhi's life and career.

A historical film written by the former CM has been recorded on a 3D camera and is being broadcast at the exhibition. Additionally, a selfie point has been set up where the public can take pictures with an AI likeness of Karunanidhi.

The 100th birth anniversary of the late former Chief Minister was celebrated on June 3, which also marked the completion of a year-long (2023-24) centenary celebrations.

Stalin had recalled his father's contributions in a social media post on his birth anniversary last week, "He peaked in all the fields he touched! He lived for the oppressed! He worked for the development of Tamil Nadu! He worked for the upliftment of Tamil race! He let history revolve around him! Tamil Nadu prospered with the great work of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar! The Tamil revolution that has taken place in these 100 years, the rise of the Tamil race, development of Tamil Nadu, the stamp of Thalaivar Kalaignar has been imprinted everywhere. Praising him every day is paving way for victories we need tomorrow!” said the X post.

Karunanidhi headed the DMK for five decades and served as MLA, MLC and the leader of the Opposition.

He also wrote novels, poems, stories, screenplay and lyrics for numerous films. Karunanidhi also produced many films and edited and wrote for a newspaper.

The former CM died on 7 August 2018 at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after a series of prolonged, age-related illnesses.