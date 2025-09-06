CM Stalin visits Ambedkar’s London residence

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official visit to England, visited the residence of B R Ambedkar in London on Saturday.

In a social media post, Stalin said, “Had the privilege of visiting Dr B R Ambedkar House in London, the residence where Babasaheb stayed while pursuing his studies at the London School of Economics. Walking through its rooms, I felt a deep sense of awe. This was where a young man, once suppressed by caste in India, rose through knowledge to command respect in London and later became the chief architect of the Constitution of India.”

Stalin added that what struck him most was a historic photograph of social reformer ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy and Ambedkar in conversation. “Grateful for this inspiring moment. Jai Bhim,” he said.

The house in London is maintained as a memorial to Ambedkar’s time in the city.