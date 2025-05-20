CM Stalin virtually lays stone for Rs 457 cr police flats

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated various development projects, including 4,978 tenements of TNUHDB (Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board) and the finished women's hostel in Queen Mary's College and said that his government was ready to do anything for women's education.

At a function held at the state secretariat, Stalin virtually inaugurated the 4,978 completed TNUHDB tenements constructed at Rs 527.84 crore and the four commercial complexes of TNHB developed at Rs 207.90 crore. The CM also dedicated to public use five finished projects of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) worth Rs 14.66 crore and laid the foundation stone for 20 new projects of CMDA to be executed at Rs 255.60 crore.

Ready to do anything for women's education: CM

Stalin also inaugurated the finished buildings of the state higher education department executed at Rs 120.02 crore. The finished buildings also consisted of a women's hostel developed in Queen Mary's College at Rs 42 crore. Participating in the graduation ceremony of the college in November 2022, Stalin acceded to the student's request and announced that a hostel with state-of-the-art facilities and capacity to accommodate 455 students would be constructed in the college.