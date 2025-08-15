CM Stalin, Vijay and other leaders extend Independence Day greetings

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and political leaders on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

In a social media post, Stalin urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to a nation “where democracy cannot be stolen, every vote counts, and diversity is valued as the greatest strength.” He said true freedom lay in rejecting discrimination, protecting the marginalised, and upholding the ideals of the freedom movement to ensure equality and dignity for all.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran recalled the sacrifices of lakhs of freedom fighters, describing India’s independence as the result of Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s leadership. “Let us tell the next generation about the valour and sacrifice of our ancestors,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan highlighted the national theme of “New India,” urging support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives in the economy, health, and livelihood. She called for paying tribute to the martyrs who secured freedom.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai called for protecting state rights, countering communal forces, ensuring free and fair elections, and safeguarding religious harmony.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay emphasised secularism, social justice, and harmony as essential to building an egalitarian society. “Let us pay tribute to the sacrifices of leaders, martyrs, and soldiers who fought for the nation’s freedom,” he said.