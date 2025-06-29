CM Stalin vigilant on stopping groundwater tax plan: Minister Nehru

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday assured that the Chief Minister will intervene in the issue of the Centre considering a tax on groundwater, by seeking a legal solution through the courts.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the booth-level agents’ (BLA) meeting held in Thanjavur, Minister KN Nehru said, Chief Minister MK Stalin has already condemned the plan to levy tax on groundwater. “As the State government is firm on opposing the anti-people rules imposed by the BJP-led Union government, we will oppose the tax collection for groundwater too. If the Union government goes ahead with their decision (despite opposition), the Chief Minister will approach the courts to get justice for the people”, Nehru added.

Stating that the Chief Minister will launch the membership drive for the party from July 3, the minister said a new mobile App has been created through which the membership drive will be held. “The app would be of immense help for those who are in charge of the mission,” the minister said.

Earlier, while addressing the BLA members, Nehru stated that the DMK alliance will undoubtedly win in the upcoming Assembly polls, noting that victory possibilities are becoming brighter day by day. He urged the party cadre to take the state government’s developmental schemes to every household to ensure a big win. “Tamil Nadu has been on the developmental path for the past four years, and it is your duty to carry forward this to the people”, he said.

Meanwhile, the minister stated that the government’s schemes serve as a testament to the work that the government has executed, which will be the driving force behind the DMK alliance’s victory. He asked the cadre to work dedicatedly for the candidates from the alliance and give the victory as a special gift to the Chief Minister.