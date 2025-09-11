CM Stalin, Vaiko condole death of Sabareesan’s father Vedamoorthy

CHENNAI: Vedhamoorthy, father of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, died here on Thursday morning after a brief illness.

The body was kept at the family residence in Kottivakkam for the public to pay their respects.

The cremation will take place on Friday afternoon at the Besant Nagar crematorium.

In a condolence message, Stalin said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the death. “Vedhamoorthy’s passing is an irreparable loss to the entire family. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sabareesan and all members of the family,” he said. Leaders of several parties, including allies of the DMK, conveyed their condolences.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko also extended his condolences. In a statement, he said he was saddened to learn about Vedamoorthi’s demise. He conveyed his sympathies to Sabareesan, his family members and relatives on behalf of the party.