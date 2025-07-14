CM Stalin urges Union government to secure release of fishermen 

CHENNAI: In the wake of yet another incident involving the apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging swift diplomatic intervention to secure their release.

In his letter, the Chief Minister highlighted the detention of seven fishermen along with their boat. He also drew attention to a separate incident in which another Indian fishing boat was damaged by a Sri Lankan naval vessel.

"These recurring incidents are not only endangering the lives of our fishermen but also inflicting severe emotional and economic hardship on their families, " Stalin wrote.

He further underscored that many fishermen apprehended as early as 2024 continue to languish in Sri Lankan custody, with 50 individuals and 232 boats reportedly still held.

The Chief Minister called on the Union government to activate all available diplomatic channels to halt these "continued apprehensions" and ensure the immediate repatriation of detained fishermen and their vessels. "Decisive and prompt measures must be taken to uphold the rights, safety, and dignity of our fishing communities," he stressed.