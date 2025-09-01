CM Stalin urges Tamil diaspora in Germany to invest in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appealed to the Tamil diaspora in Germany to contribute to Tamil Nadu’s economic and social development by investing in industries and supporting education in their native villages.

Addressing a gathering in Cologne, Germany, Stalin said that while those engaged in small businesses could expand operations to Tamil Nadu, professionals working in multinational companies could encourage their firms to invest in the state. “Take care of your own villages. Extend educational assistance to students in government schools and to those in need, as much as you can,” he said.

Stalin recalled the state’s recent global outreach initiatives, including visits to the UAE, Japan, Spain, Singapore and the United States, which had brought fresh investments and jobs. He said his first priority during foreign visits was to meet Tamils abroad and understand their lives.

The Chief Minister also highlighted welfare measures for overseas Tamils, such as the Vergalai Thedi Thittam, launched in 2023, which has enabled nearly 300 persons from 15 countries to reconnect with their ancestral roots. He cited government interventions in rescuing students from conflict zones, repatriating bodies of those who died abroad, and providing medical and financial aid in emergencies.

Stalin urged diaspora members not to lose touch with their heritage. “Do not forget Tamil, the land and its people. Visit Tamil Nadu with your children, see its progress, and connect them with its history,” he said, adding that his government would continue to stand with overseas Tamils in times of need.