CM Stalin urges PM Modi to release Rs 2,152 crore Samagra Shiksha funds, delink NEP implementation

CHENNAI: Expressing deep concern over the recent remarks of the Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan indicating that ‘Samagra Shiksha’ funds for Tamil Nadu would not be released until the State implemented ‘National Education Policy (NEP) – 2020’ in its entirety and adopts the three-language policy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release the Rs 2,152 crore Samagraha Shiksha funds without linking it to the implementation of national education policy 2020.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin reiterated that linking the two different Centrally Sponsored Schemes – SSA and the NEP exemplar PM SHRI Schools was fundamentally unacceptable, and the Union Government’s usage of such fund releases as a pressure tactic to coerce a State into adopting centrally mandated programs against its own time-tested State policies is a blatant violation of cooperative federalism. “This will grossly undermine the States’ rights to shape their own education policies, based on a State’s specific needs,” Stalin added, requesting the PM’s intervention into the matter in the interest of cooperative federalism and welfare of lakhs of students and teachers.

Remarking that the union education minister’s statement has created immense anxiety and unrest among students, political parties and the general public in our State, the CM said, “To dissipate the unrest caused due to this issue, Rs 2,152 crores of Samagra Shiksha funds for Tamil Nadu for 2024-25 may be released immediately, without linking it to the implementation of NEP 2020. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, I look forward to your personal intervention in this regard.”

Arguing that Tamil Nadu has been steadfast in its two-language policy, which is deeply rooted in its educational and social milieu, Stalin said, “The State has been exempted from implementing the “The Official Languages Act, 1963”, as mentioned in The Official Languages Rules, 1976.”

Pointing out that Even Central schools like Navodaya Vidyalayas, which follow the three-language policy, have not been established in Tamil Nadu because of the opposition to the trilingual policy, the CM said the tremendous strides made by the State in the last half century and its trendsetting initiatives could be traced back to its progressive policy making, built on this two-language policy and social justice.

“The above would clearly exemplify that any change in our two-language policy is non-negotiable for our State and our people,” he added. Referring to his August 28, 2024 dated letter and September 27 dated memorandum in which he raised strong concerns about specific provisions of the NEP, the CM said that despite multiple representations, the Samagra Shiksha funds for 2024-25 remained unreleased.

“Due to non-release of funds under the ongoing scheme, several vital components towards teacher salaries, student welfare programs, inclusive education initiatives, RTE reimbursements for underprivileged students and transport for students in remote areas have been jeopardised,” Stalin said.