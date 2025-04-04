CM Stalin urges joint fight against 'fascist' BJP at CPM congress

MADURAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday slammed the 'fascist' BJP-led Union government, saying it is trying to destroy the Constitution under the pretext of delimitation. Addressing a seminar held as part of the CPM party congress here, he said the south stands to lose, and Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have vehemently opposed the move.

"I have come here a day after adopting a resolution in the Assembly against the Waqf Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament," Stalin said, adding that amid opposition from the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, the controversial bill was passed in the midnight, ignoring the interests of the Muslim community.

Targetting the BJP, Stalin said the "fascist" party ruling the Centre was snatching away the rights of states protected under the Constitution and acting against coalition principle, social justice and communal harmony. "It is time for us to join hands in this fight against fascism," he said.

"As far as DMK is concerned, the state's autonomy is its key principle, as insisted upon by former CMs CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. In 1970, Karunanidhi, as DMK president, insisted on asserting state autonomy during Mupperum Vizha and adopted a resolution to protect Tamil society and the state's rights. While the present TN government is also striving for the same, the Modi government is acting against these principles and destroying the states, its languages and beliefs of culture by weakening the Constitution," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar also addressed the seminar.

Meanwhile, addressing the media on the sidelines of the party congress, CPM leader Brinda Karat said the Congress is not playing its role as the largest opposition party and asserted that members of the INDIA bloc are united in the fight against the BJP-led Central government.

"We have our own assessment on the Congress. It is fundamentally a party of the ruling classes in India. But right now, the support of that class has shifted from the Congress to the BJP," she said.