CM Stalin urges India to act against Israeli attack on Gaza

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the mounting death toll in Gaza due to attack of Israeli army, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Indian government to act to end the horror.

In a social media post, Stalin said, "Gaza is gasping, the world must not look away. I am shaken beyond words by what is unfolding in #Gaza. Every visual is gut wrenching. The cries of infants, the sight of starving children, the bombing of hospitals, and the declaration of genocide by the UN Commission of Inquiry together show the suffering that no human being should ever be subjected to."

He added that when innocent lives are being crushed, silence is not an option. Every conscience must rise. India must speak firmly, the world must unite, and we must all act to end this horror now, he said.