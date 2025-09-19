CM Stalin unveils statue of India's first woman freedom fighter Queen Velu Nachiyar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Queen Velu Nachiyar, hailed as 'Veera mangai' (valorous lady) and India's first woman freedom fighter, at the Gandhi Mandapam Complex in Guindy, here on Friday.

She led her army against the British forces and won back her kingdom Sivaganga after eight years in exile. She took on the might of the British about one hundred years before the heroic Queen of Jhansi (1835 – 1858 AD), who fought against the British in north India, the government said.

Velu Nachiyar (January 3, 1730 - December 25, 1796) was ably assisted by her female commander Kuyili, who destroyed the British arsenal in a suicide attack, leading to the Veera mangai recapturing the throne of Sivaganga in 1780. The woman commander Kuyili led the first all-woman army regiment.

The queen was also assisted in the battle against the East India Company forces by Gopal Nayak, ruler of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. She governed for 10 years and passed away in 1796.

This princess of Ramanathapuram was daughter of King Chellamuthu Vijayaragunatha Sethupathy and Rani Sakandhimuthal. She was drawn into the battle after her husband Muthuvaduganatha Periya Udaiyathevar was killed by the British soldiers and son of Arcot Nawab.

She introduced many reforms for the welfare of the people, including land, taxes, agriculture, education, and women's protection. Later, the queen handed over the reign to her daughter Vellachi Nachiyar.

Her statue was installed by the state Information and Public Relations department at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, following instruction from the Chief Minister, the government said in a release here.