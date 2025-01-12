CM Stalin unveils Rs 10 Cr fund to promote Tamil language and arts globally

CHENNAI: In a significant move to preserve and promote Tamil language and arts worldwide, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a corpus fund of Rs 10 crore at the Non-Resident Tamils' Day event held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on Sunday.

Delivering the keynote address, Stalin emphasised the importance of safeguarding Tamil identity and cultural heritage among the global diaspora community.

He announced that a comprehensive scheme would be formulated to train 100 teachers and Tamil artists, who would be dispatched to Tamil-populated areas abroad to conduct live training courses in Tamil language and arts for a period of two years.

The Tamil Nadu government would bear the entire cost of this initiative, Stalin assured, adding that the selected trainers would collaborate with local Tamil Sangams to impart training and promote Tamil culture.

Stalin also made a fervent appeal to the Tamil diaspora community to hold onto their roots and heritage, urging them not to forget their language, land, and people.

"Wherever you are in the world, do not give up your identity. Live with the belief that your brother Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he exclaimed.

Highlighting the achievements of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board, Stalin said, "My style is 'actions, not words.' That is how our Dravidian Model government has achieved unprecedented success in the last 3.5 years."

He solicited the support and cooperation of the global Tamil community in the government's endeavors to promote Tamil language and culture.

Stalin also dwelled on the "Vergalai Thedi (Searching for Roots)" project, which he described as a milestone in his political career.

"Launched with the objective of reconnecting young Tamils abroad with their cultural heritage, the project has facilitated two trips so far, enabling 157 youth to visit their motherland and rediscover their roots," he noted.

The event was attended by State Ministers K Ponmudy, TM Anbarasan, RS Rajakannappan, R Rajendran, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, and Sri Lankan Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, among others.