CM Stalin unveils projects to boost tourism, housing scheme in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: CM MK Stalin on Sunday announced a slew of initiatives to improve infrastructure and boost tourism in the Nilgiris.

Kalaignar Nagar will be established at Gudalur with 300 houses at Rs 26.6 crore for poor people, and a tribal museum and research center will be set up at Rs 10 crore, he said.

The hop-on, hop-off services will be introduced at Rs 5 crore.

A multilevel car parking facility is coming up at Rs 20 crore. Also, eco tourism facilities will be developed, the CM said.