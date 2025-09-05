CM Stalin unveils Periyar’s portrait at Oxford University

CHENNAAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday unveiled a portrait of social reformer Thanthai Periyar at Oxford University, describing the event as a symbol of the global spread of rationalist ideals.

“For me, there can be no greater honour than to witness the world today celebrating the very leader who infused an entire people with the spirit of self-respect and gave them the courage to hold their heads high. That is the true glory of Tamil Nadu and the Dravidian movement,” Stalin said.

He noted that many scientific advancements seen today were anticipated by Periyar, whom he called a thinker of “the world to come”. Rationalism and science, he said, run on the same track. “Even after so many years of his passing, Oxford continues to discuss him, and Cambridge is publishing a book on him,” he added.

Listing the principles of the Self-Respect Movement, Stalin said they included social justice, property rights for women, abolition of untouchability, land rights, widow remarriage, opposition to caste restrictions in public spaces, resistance to Sanskrit domination, and opposition to Hindi imposition. These, he said, were “revolutions without weapons, revolutions without shedding blood”.

He emphasised that Tamil Nadu was unique in transforming a reform movement into a political movement that won the people’s mandate, implemented reformist ideas, and translated them into laws. “It was Periyar who ensured that social justice was enshrined as a fundamental principle in the Indian Constitution. It was he who fought for the name ‘Tamil Nadu’,” he said.

The chief minister recalled that Perarignar Anna, as chief minister, realised that demand, and Kalaignar Karunanidhi legislated that people of all castes could become temple priests. “Today, Tamil Nadu is advancing in education, economy, industry, and living standards. We have become a state free of famine-related deaths, admired by others for our achievements,” Stalin said, attributing the progress to the Dravidian movement.

“As chief minister, I have travelled to many foreign countries and attended several events. But this occasion has moved me emotionally, because it is for Periyar,” he said.