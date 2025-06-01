CM Stalin unveils new membership enrolment initiative

MADURAI: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled a new party membership enrolment drive, "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu."

Stalin moved a resolution at the party's general council meeting which resolved to conduct door-to-door campaigns and reach out to the people on the state government's welfare schemes, and struggle to secure rights.

The party set a target of enrolling as members at least 30 per cent voters covered in every polling station and the resolution was adopted.

A sprawling 20-acre site on Melur road--Uthangudi was the venue of the meeting and it was modelled on the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', in Chennai city and in the wake of the party event, DMK flags fluttered across a 60-km radius; both in and around Madurai.

Stalin unfurled the party flag on a 100-feet high mast and inaugurated the party meeting.

The DMK said its Madurai North District Secretary and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy made the arrangements for the grand meeting.

On May 31, on his arrival here, Chief Minister Stalin led a 22-km roadshow and also unveiled a bronze statue of former Madurai Mayor S Muthu on New Jail Road.

The CM began his roadshow at Avaniapuram and completed it at Arapalayam Cross Road-Thirumalai Nayakar statue point after traversing several areas including Jaihindpuram, Solai Azahagupuram and Pazhanganatham.

People and party workers gathered on both sides of the road and gave a rousing welcome to the chief minister.