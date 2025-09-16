CM Stalin unveils industrial projects, launches scholarship scheme and signs MoU with France

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 67.34 crore and laid foundation stones for 20 new initiatives valued at Rs 78.57 crore at the State Secretariat. The completed works included four new industrial estates in Thiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Thiruvarur, and Chengalpattu districts, developed at a cost of Rs 28.33 crore over 77.86 acres.

A private estate at Maruthadu village in Cuddalore covering 11.57 acres with Rs 3.60 crore investment, infrastructure upgrades at the Arignar Anna Cooperative Estate in Kittampalayam, Coimbatore at Rs 24.61 crore, a common sewage treatment plant at Thirumudivakkam, Kancheepuram at Rs 2.60 crore, and a food processing facility centre at Karumapuram, Namakkal at Rs 8.20 crore were also inaugurated.

The estates included Kaverirajapuram in Thiruvallur, developed at Rs 12.16 crore with 74 units on 29.24 acres, expected to provide employment for 1,200 people directly and indirectly; Muthur in Tirunelveli, covering 33.36 acres at Rs 15 crore with 91 units, creating 1,500 jobs; Kadambadi Sculpture Park in Chengalpattu, spread over 21.07 acres at Rs 15.39 crore with 111 units, generating 1,800 jobs; and Korukkai in Thiruvarur, developed on 15.44 acres at Rs 3.57 crore with 58 units, expected to employ 900 people.

In Cuddalore, a new private estate at Maruthadu has been created with 105 units, providing 1,800 jobs, while at Kittampalayam in Coimbatore, infrastructure has been upgraded for 585 units with contributions shared between the State and beneficiaries.

Foundation works included a workers’ hostel at Thirumudivakkam, Kancheepuram, costing Rs 29.27 crore with 100 rooms to accommodate 688 workers, agro-produce based industrial development works at Perundurai in Erode at Rs 15.23 crore for 47 units on 17.95 acres, and infrastructure upgrades across 18 SIDCO estates at Rs 34.07 crore.

On the same occasion, Stalin launched a scholarship scheme through the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board to support higher education of 2,000 Muslim students from economically weaker backgrounds, each receiving Rs 10,000. He also presided over the signing of a five-year memorandum of understanding between Tamil Nadu’s Tourism, Culture, and HR&CE department and France’s Centre-Val de Loire region for cooperation in tourism and cultural exchange.

In addition, he presented “Vaazhum Kaivinai Pokkisham” awards to seven veteran artisans above 65 years of age and “Poombuhar State Awards” to 10 outstanding craftspersons for their contributions. Appointment orders were also distributed to 11 assistant managers recruited to SIDCO. Ministers MRK Panneerselvam, S M Nasar, T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and senior officials were present.