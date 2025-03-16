CM Stalin, Udhay condoles demise of Narumpoonathan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has paid heartfelt tributes to the esteemed Tamil author R Narumpoonathan, who tragically passed away on Sunday following a cardiac arrest.

In his message, Stalin remarked, “Narumpoonathan was a progressive and visionary writer, renowned for his profound literary contributions and his social activism, particularly in the Tirunelveli region.

I fondly recall his pivotal role in the Porunai Literary Festival, a prestigious event organized by our government, where his involvement proved invaluable.” Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Narumpoonathan, a writer and scholar, who had a unique place in the world of Tamil literature, due to health issues.

His death is an irreplaceable loss to the Tamil literary world. We express our deep condolences for his passing. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, and readers," said Udhayanidhi in his condolence message.

He was a recipient of the Tamil Nadu Government's U V Swaminatha Iyer Award. He authored books such as ‘Yaanai Soppanam’, Tirunelveli ‘Neer-Nilam-Manithargal’, and many others.

He played a significant role in events like the Porunai Literary Festival and the Nellai Book Festival. Not only as a writer but also as a social activist, Narumbunathan contributed significantly to various causes. His death is an irreplaceable loss to the Tamil literary world, he said, reiterating, "We express our deep condolences at his passing."