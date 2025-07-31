CM Stalin trying to save Senthilbalaji, alleges PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: Alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin was trying to protect former minister Senthilbalaji, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded an apology from the DMK president. He also wanted the government to transfer the case against Senthilbalaji to a court in another state.

Anbumani said that the government has included 2,000 persons, who lost money to Senthilbalaji’s job racket, as accused in the case. “The Supreme Court also condemned the act. The court has observed that the case will not end in the lifetime of Senthilbalaji if 2,000 persons are included in the case. Chief minister Stalin should hang his head in shame,” he added.

Anbumani said that the government should support people. “But, Chief Minister MK Stalin is trying to safeguard Senthilbalaji by destroying the welfare of the people.”