CM Stalin to unveil TN education policy on August 8

CHENNAI: The much-awaited SEP education policy of Tamil Nadu will be unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.

Stalin will Release separate reports for the state school education and higher education sectors at the Anna Centenary auditorium on Friday. The 650-page report prepared and submitted by a 14-member committee headed by retired Justice Murugesan last year has recommended among other things abolition of Public examination for classes III, V and VIII in the state besides continuance of the long-cherished two-language policy.

The policy is also understood to have recommended the abolition of NEET and ban on advertisements promoting the controversial entrance test, which has been a talking point in the state politics with all parties but the opposition BJP supporting it. Considered an alternative to the union government’s contentious National Education Policy 2020, the state education policy is learnt to have laid emphasis on improving English proficiency among students, science based learning and utilisation of Artificial Intelligence in education development besides reiterating the state’s principled stand of continuing education only on the basis of higher secondary marks, contrary to the NEP which proposes national-level entrance tests for even admission to arts and science colleges.

Stalin will be unveiling his road map for the education sector of the state against the backdrop of the union government withholding or delaying the release of Rs 2,153 crore Samagraha Siksha scheme funds due to Tamil Nadu for refusing to subscribe to the NEP 2020.