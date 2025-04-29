CM Stalin to unveil Sivaji’s statue on May 9 in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A fourteen-year wait for the unveiling of late actor Sivaji’s bronze statue is coming to an end as it is set to be opened by Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Tiruchy City on May 9.

However, the statue would be housed in a different location, and the civic administration is expected to pass a resolution on this, according to sources on Monday.

It is said that a nine-foot-tall statue of late actor Sivaji was installed in 2011 at Palakkarai near Prabhat theatre, where the actor's movies used to be screened.

Since it was installed during the DMK period, the unveiling of the statue was put on hold after the change in the government, and the fans of the yesteryear hero were initiating several steps, including a protest, but all in vain and as many as 14 years have rolled on.

Meanwhile, the continuous steps by the fans yielded fruit this year through the Tiruchy East MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj, who raised the issue during the ongoing Assembly session, and the minister KN Nehru assured to unveil the statue.

The minister cited the court's direction for the delay in the unveiling of the statue and suggested that the statue can be shifted from the present location and moved to a different spot.

Accordingly, the officials identified a roundabout at Warners Road, and the works commenced on Monday.

Officials said that the statue would be shifted from Palakkarai and installed at the present location in a couple of days, and the Chief Minister, who is visiting Tiruchy on May 9, would unveil the statue, the officials said.